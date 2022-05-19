Microwave – “Straw Hat”

New Music May 19, 2022 10:37 AM By James Rettig
0

Microwave – “Straw Hat”

New Music May 19, 2022 10:37 AM By James Rettig
0

The Atlanta one-time Band To Watch Microwave returned last month with “Circling The Drain,” their first new song since 2019’s Death Is A Warm Blanket. They’re back today with another track, “Straw Hat,” and if the similar artworks are any indication, Microwave are gearing up to release another new album. “Straw Hat” is a punchy strummer that feels breezy and warm but has some sweetly paranoid undercurrents: “I know that you’re trying to parry your doubts/ That you want to trust me/ I know that you’re spying on me now/ Through the dog camera” Nathan Hardy sings. “But everything that I do/ I would do in front of you/ And I don’t really mind what you do No one owns you.” Check it out below.

“Straw Hat” is out now via Pure Noise Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

3 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

1 day ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest