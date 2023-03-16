Trust Fund, the UK indie-pop act led by Ellis Jones, is active again after breaking up in 2018 — or at least Jones is releasing solo material under the Trust Fund name. Last year he shared the minimal one-offs “can’t take it,” “capital,” and “late nite skate.” Today he’s back with another low-key track, a beautiful, plaintive tune called “animals in war.” Despite its simple acoustic folk-pop foundation, there are a few woozy keyboard outbursts that remind me of Oneohtrix Point Never, and a surprise flourish of lead guitar breaks out near the end. As commenter Saint Nothing points out, Ex-Vöid’s Owen Williams (also of the Tubs) and Lan McArdle provide the extra instrumentation. Listen below.

<a href="https://trustfund.bandcamp.com/track/animals-in-war">animals in war by trust fund</a>