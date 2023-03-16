The British dance duo Snakehips have been doing their thing for almost a decade now, and in the past year they’ve released collaborations with Tinashe, Bryce Vine, and more — all leading up to their debut album never worry, due out later this year. Their latest collaboration is with the Australian pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza, who we last heard from in December with a holiday track. The Snakehips x Tkay Maidza is called “Show Me The Money.”

“Recently I’ve been into manifesting and self-growth and I felt like it would be cool to make a song that is very pro ‘getting your bag,” Maidza said in a statement. “I wanted it to be from a more positive outlook; it’s fine if you want to achieve your goals and you don’t have time for other people to waste. I’ve been a huge fan of Snakehips for a long time now so I’m really glad we got to finally work on this together.”

“Show Me The Money” is out now.