We’re coming up on a decade since the British singer Aluna Francis released Body Music, her debut album as one-half of AlunaGeorge that came out in summer 2013. Since then, Francis has set on her own under the name Aluna, and in 2020 she released her debut solo album Renaissance. (It has, of course, since been eclipsed by a different album named Renaissance.) Today, Aluna is back with a new track, “Killing Me,” which is a collab with the London producer TSHA.

“Having been a huge admirer of TSHA’s production I was so thrilled to get the opportunity to work together,” Aluna said in a statement. “But what came out surprised us both — it’s a catchy bop, but it’s still wonky and fresh with that distinctive originality that TSHA has us all in a choke hold. It took a while with us throwing the song back-and-forth and even in the trash at one point, but our joint obsession pulled us through and finally it’s ready to join the world!”

Check it out below.

“Killing Me” is out now via Mad Decent.