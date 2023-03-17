Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow has announced a new project, Love Streak, coming in late April. It follows three mixtapes released in 2022: Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe), Plug Motivation, and Reflexions. Along with the announcement of Love Streak, Tony has shared a lead single and video called “ILY / IH8U.”

Here’s what Tony had to say about the forthcoming release, which also features guest spots from DRAM, Act, Mavi, 3AG Pilot, and Lil Crank:

I went into this with more compassion, this is the most vulnerable I’ve been on a project and I tried to put a lot of my own love life into it. A lot of the samples came from iconic Black love movies like Romeo Must Die, Poetic Justice, Two Can Play That Game, and How To Be A Player. I studied those soundtracks when making Love Streak, and tried to recreate the feeling the tracks added to the storyline and themes of the films. This is not just a love project, this is a life project. It’s tastefully toxic -– this is what it’d sound like if Billy Dee Williams and Luther Vandross had a kid, and they made an album. This is for everyone… this is for your girlfriend, this is for your mom, your sister, your brother, your uncle, your father. This is for you –– this is for me.

Watch and listen to “ILY / IH8U.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “If It Wasn’t For Me”

02 “Real Rare”

03 “Don’t B Afraid”

04 “Sometimes 2”

05 “Something To Remember” (Feat. Lil Crank)

06 “Need”

07 “Time Takes II”

08 “Control Issues” (Feat. 3AG Pilot)

09 “On The Street” (Feat. Mavi)

10 “ILY / IH8U”

11 “Unordinary Drugs”

12 “Mixed Emotions”

13 “Touch The Sky”

14 “Friends Still” (Feat. Act)

15 “Reminisce” (Feat. DRAM)

16 “No Pressure”

Love Streak will be out 4/28. Pre-order it here.