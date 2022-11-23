They Might Not Allow Tony Shhnow On This Airplane, But He’s Taking Off Anyway

Tony Shhnow is concerned that the TSA will not allow him on a plane with his chain. This chain, which looks like it was made in the fictional country of Wakanda, has a pointed metal tip around the pristine gold that covers it. As he prepares to fly to an unnamed destination, Shhnow is showing me the chain over Zoom. “They got to let me in with this, mane,” he says, flashing a playful grin. Right now, this chain is the biggest worry Shhnow has.

There’s no way the TSA is letting that chain on the flight. Anything that pointy and metal is going to get flagged. But if this is the only problem that Shhnow has right now, it’s a good one to have. His music – atmospheric and full of non-sequiturs – is in rare form. Plug Motivation, his November mixtape, is a callback to works of Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne, stuffed with shape-shifting music that makes the listener catch up in real time. “I feel like there was a space for this to be made – like in Atlanta. Around the time the SoundCloud documentary came out about Plugg music, we started making this album,” Shhnow says. The mixtape belongs on DatPiff more than it does on streaming services.

Shhnow, the premiere underground rapper out of Atlanta, has built upon the works of his forebears while still being dramatically current. He’s chameleonic, often rapping in absurd asides. Just like Rx Papi from Rochester, Shhnow uses transgressive humor (“Bad bitch be loving me but in public, I can’t give that ho a hug”) to give the mixtapes a feeling of levity. Plugg rap is defined by its conviviality and exuberance – think if trap music stripped the hi-hats and bombast for dream sequences of a man high off of shrooms. Shhnow’s music becomes cloudy; it could be the theme music for Darius from Atlanta. He’s a space cadet that will still punch you in your mouth (“Little pussy nigga fuck your mean mug”).

“Trust”, the third track on Plug Motivation, is recorded with no structure, just a running diary of thoughts. It makes for something messy but subversive, as if the lyrics are coming to him in real time, forcing the listener to catch up with him. “Shook Dem Haters Off” is de rigueur for plugg rappers; the beats are colored with a pink crayon and the lyrics are biting. “Paper Trail” features some crooning from Bear1Boss that sounds like Kodak – messy and villainous. Plug Motivation comes after several more structured projects from Shhnow. “Plug Motivation is more on the street side. Reflextions is more clean,” Shhnow says. “This one is raw. Plug Motivation is for when you are on the block.”

Shhnow says music is less a career than a way to feel vital — that and “hanging out with exotic women.” It’s a hobby he must spend a lot of time on judging by how often he drops music. Shhnow is constantly in your RSS feed, posted up on SoundCloud and streaming – the best of both music distributions. “It is like watching TV,” Shhnow says. “You are more in tune if you are watching a new episode every day. Niggas fuck with anime shows because they are so ubiquitous. Adult animation too. Simpsons, Family Guy. They all around us. Same with the music.” We’ll be hearing from Shhnow more – something tells me that he’s just getting started.

