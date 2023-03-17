Stream Childish Gambino & KIRBY’s New EP For Amazon Prime’s Swarm

Stream Childish Gambino & KIRBY’s New EP For Amazon Prime’s Swarm

New Music March 17, 2023 12:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Swarm, the television series co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and features an acting debut from Billie Eilish, debuts on Prime Video today. Accompanying the show is a six-song EP (also called Swarm), which is out now and features original music by in-show fictional artist Ni’jah, who is voiced by KIRBY. The EP also features Childish Gambino, who is listed as producer.

Starring Dominique Fishback, Swarm follows a young woman (Fishback) who becomes obsessed with one of the world’s biggest pop stars (aka a fictionalized take on the BeyHive and Beyoncé).

Listen to Swarm EP below.

TRACKLIST
01 “Something Like That”
02 “Agatha”
03 “Big World”
04 “Adventure”
05 “HaHaHa”
06 “Sticky”

Swarm EP is out now via RCA.

