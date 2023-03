Swarm, the television series co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and features an acting debut from Billie Eilish, debuts on Prime Video today. Accompanying the show is a six-song EP (also called Swarm), which is out now and features original music by in-show fictional artist Ni’jah, who is voiced by KIRBY. The EP also features Childish Gambino, who is listed as producer.

Starring Dominique Fishback, Swarm follows a young woman (Fishback) who becomes obsessed with one of the world’s biggest pop stars (aka a fictionalized take on the BeyHive and BeyoncĂ©).

Listen to Swarm EP below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Something Like That”

02 “Agatha”

03 “Big World”

04 “Adventure”

05 “HaHaHa”

06 “Sticky”

Swarm EP is out now via RCA.