It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from the Japanese House, the dreamy pop project of English musician Amber Bain. Her last release was 2020’s Chewing Cotton Wool EP, which saw her teaming up with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Today, Bain is back with the first new Japanese House single since then, “Boyhood.”

“When my best friend Katie and I were young and in love, we dreamed of riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then,” Bain shared in a statement, continuing:

This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can’t help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it’s about hope for overcoming those things. And look at us now. Not riding away, but towards… something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I’m recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we’d always planned. Rip Bam Bam xxx

“Boyhood” is out now via Dirty Hit.