The Japanese House – “Dionne” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

Last year, the English musician Amber Bain released Good At Falling, her debut full-length as the Japanese House, which was full of slick and dreamy pop songs that paid off the promise of Bain’s early EPs. Today, she’s returning to the format she started out with by releasing a new EP called Chewing Cotton Wool. It contains the title track, which was released as a one-off last year, as well as the previously released “Something Has To Change.” It also has two brand-new tracks.

“Dionne” is a collaboration with Justin Vernon, who has had quite the high-profile couple of weeks between his Taylor Swift collab (and first Top 10 hit) and a new Bon Iver song of his own. The EP’s opening track, “Sharing Beds,” is mournful and features heavily processed vocals.

Check out the Vernon track and the whole EP below.

The Chewing Cotton Wool EP is out now via Dirty Hit.