Last month, the Canadian pop oddities Bernice announced a new album, Cruisin’, and shared “Underneath My Toe” from it, which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “No Effort To Exist,” a gliding, padded synth track. “Although I initially wrote this song in an attempt to manifest an easier future for my new and anxious rescue dog, Sammi, I think we landed on something more broad: we’re all just doing our best,” Robin Dann said, going on:

No assumptions can be made about someone’s lived experience. The chorus is a wish, a prayer, an incantation: “No effort to exist, like a bird in the grey sky in the mist, the bird in the evening just exists”. Just sticking around for more life is enough. The vocals pass in and out of autotune, as if speaking from a future world where we’re all just birds flying, wings open, held by the wind.

Listen below.

Cruisin’ is out 4/28 via Telephone Explosion.