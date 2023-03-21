Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Headlined By Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, RHCP, & More

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup. The headliners for the formidable Chicago festival this year will be Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow x Together.

Those artists will play over four nights at Grant Park in Chicago, and they’ll be joined by an extensive list of other acts that include Fred Again.., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, J.I.D., Louis The Child, Pusha T, Subtronics, Rina Sawayama, NewJeans, Lil Yachty,, Portugal. The Man, Yung Gravy, and many more. Deep breath… just a few more from the long list: beabadoobee, Tems, Key Glock, Morgan Wade, Sylvan Esso, Men I Trust, Alex G, Knocked Loose, Foals, the Garden, Poolside, Peach Pit, Magdalena Bay, Sudan Archives, Joy Oladokun, Brakence, MICHELLE, Cafuné, the Linda Lindas, etc., etc.

The ticket rollout for Lollapalooza begins on Thursday, March 23 with an SMS pre-sale, with a public sale if there are any remaining tickets after that. More details on that here. Lollapalooza 2023 will go down from August 3 to August 6.