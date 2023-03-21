President Biden awarded Bruce Springsteen the National Medal Of Arts today at the White House East Room in a ceremony that also presented the National Humanities Medal. Technically, as the Hill reports, today’s event was for the medal’s 2021 recipients, as that year’s ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. “Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” Biden said upon awarding Springsteen the Arts medal, which is the US government’s highest arts award.

The full 2021 list 2021 National Medal Of Arts recipients included Gladys Knight (not in attendance) Jose Feliciano (who also could not attend due to conflicting tour dates), Julia Louis-Dreyfus, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, Mindy Kaling, the International Association Of Blacks In Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona.

Earlier this week, Springsteen announced a few rescheduled tour dates for the postponed performances last week in Columbus, Uncasville, and Albany. Uncasville will now take place September 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Albany will take place September 19 at the MVP Arena, and Columbus will take place on September 21 at the Nationwide Arena.

Watch Springsteen receive the National Medal Of Arts below.