Last month, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band kicked off a massive North American tour. But three planned concerts have now been postponed due to illness. A March 9 show in Columbus, OH kicked off the round of postponements; yesterday, a show scheduled for tonight in Connecticut was also postponed. And now a show that was set to take place on Tuesday, March 14 in Albany, NY will also be rescheduled to a later date.

“No need to be anxious or afraid,” Steven Van Zandt, aka Little Steven, wrote in a tweet yesterday. “Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

No official word as to what the illness that caused the postponements is, though last month some members of the band — including Little Steven — had to sit out some shows due to COVID-19. Springsteen’s tour is set to run through the end of the year.

