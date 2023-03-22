Earlier this month, a massive Nick Drake tribute album was announced, which will be out in July and features contributions from Liz Phair, Feist, Philip Selway, and many more. At the time, we got Fontaines D.C.’s cover of “Cello Song.” Today, we’re getting another track from The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake, and this time it’s experimental pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma covering “From The Morning.” (Coincidentally, California singer-songwriter Shannon Lay released a take on this song from her own covers album earlier this week.)

“It has meant a lot to me to cover ‘From The Morning,” the group’s Jenny Hollingworth said in a statement. “I’ve always thought of it as the most hopeful song on Pink Moon and listening to its lyrics about nature showing us the beauty in the light and darkness and how life and death are connected helped me to find acceptance and comfort after loss. Thank you so much to David Wrench for working on it with me.”

Listen below.

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake is out 7/7 via Chrysalis Records.