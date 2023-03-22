A couple months back, the London collective Speakers Corner Quartet teamed up with Sampha for a song, “Can We Do This.” Today, they’re back with another single, and this time they’ve paired up with Tirzah, who previously recruited the group for a track on her remix album Highgrade.

“It’s a song that has many meanings, many outcomes, many possibilities — as well as the obvious — fixing someone, or something,” Tirzah shared in a statement. Giles Kwakeulati King-Ashong, one of the members of Speakers Corner Quartet and Tirzah’s partner, added: “Musically – we went on quite a journey of finding the right balance of atmosphere & space. It pays homage to a lot of the band’s ideals with Tirzah’s unique approach to lyricism. ‘when you’re shook, don’t look shocked.’ Never a truer phrase spoken”

Listen below.

“Fix” is out now via OTIH.