Speakers Corner Quartet – “Fix” (Feat. Tirzah)

New Music March 22, 2023 10:58 AM By James Rettig

Speakers Corner Quartet – “Fix” (Feat. Tirzah)

New Music March 22, 2023 10:58 AM By James Rettig

A couple months back, the London collective Speakers Corner Quartet teamed up with Sampha for a song, “Can We Do This.” Today, they’re back with another single, and this time they’ve paired up with Tirzah, who previously recruited the group for a track on her remix album Highgrade.

“It’s a song that has many meanings, many outcomes, many possibilities — as well as the obvious — fixing someone, or something,” Tirzah shared in a statement. Giles Kwakeulati King-Ashong, one of the members of Speakers Corner Quartet and Tirzah’s partner, added: “Musically – we went on quite a journey of finding the right balance of atmosphere & space. It pays homage to a lot of the band’s ideals with Tirzah’s unique approach to lyricism. ‘when you’re shook, don’t look shocked.’ Never a truer phrase spoken”

Listen below.

“Fix” is out now via OTIH.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

1 week ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

5 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

1 day ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest