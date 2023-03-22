Rina Sawayama is making her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits theaters this week. Naturally, when you put a pop musician in your film, you hope to get a song out of it, and Sawayama did indeed contribute a new one to the John Wick: Chapter 4 soundtrack, a stomper called “Eye For An Eye.”

Sawayama wrote the song with the film’s composer Tyler Bates. “It’s an honor to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick,” Bates said in a statemnet. “Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!”

Listen to “Eye For An Eye” below.

Sawayama’s most recent album Hold The Girl came out last fall. John Wick: Chapter 4 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out on Friday.