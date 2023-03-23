Retirement Party Unretire With New Lineup

Early last year, Chicago’s Retirement Party announced that they were breaking up. “Some of our lives are going in different directions and it doesn’t feel right to try to continue the band at this moment,” they wrote at the time. Well, it appears Retirement Party are getting back to work with a new lineup and plans to tour with Pet Symmetry and Camp Trash in May.

“Hey! It’s true! Our friends in Pet Symmetry asked us if we wanted to be a part of their 10-year celebration tour and we said yes!,” the band wrote on Instagram. “This will be the start of a new era for Retirement Party with new members. For now, we’re #honored to have Pet Sim filling out the rest of the band on this tour. There are also the only shows we have planned to play for some time. Being in a band is hard and expensive and we’re going to take some time to write more music and figure out what the next iteration of RP looks like.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play our silly little rock music. Couldn’t be more excited to hunker down and write some more silly little rock music. Hope to see you at these shows or someday again in the future.”

The band’s full statement and tour dates are below.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Arts At The Armory

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

05/24 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

05/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

05/26 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class