Last year, Oklahoma City noise-rockers Chat Pile released the vicious, disgusting, genuinely awesome album God’s Country. Since then, the band has soundtracked the indie film Tenkiller and sang karaoke with Lingua Ignota at the hotel from The Shining. Today, Chat Pile announce a new split with Kansas City rippers Nerver, who released the album Cash last year, and share a new song.

Chat Pile and Nerver’s Brothers In Christ split is coming out next month, and the new jam “Cut” is one of two Chat Pile tracks on the record. The song is a heavy churn with just a hint of prettiness in its ringing guitars. In a press release, frontman Raygun Busch says that “Cut” and “King,” the other new Chat Pile song, are inspired by Stephen King: “‘Cut’ is an homage to the short fiction of King, particularly ‘The Man Who Loved Flowers,’ ‘Strawberry Spring’ and ‘The Jaunt.'”

Meanwhile, bassist Stin says, “These tracks were written and recorded after we tracked God’s Country. We wanted to use this release as a deliberate excuse to switch gears and fully lean into our more indie and alt-rock tendencies. Slint, Sonic Youth, Guided By Voices, and Starfish’s Stellar Sonic Solutions were certainly on our minds at the time.” I don’t know if I hear any Guided By Voices in “Cut,” but I can confirm that the new song kicks ass. Listen to it and check out the Brothers In Christ tracklist below.

<a href="https://chatpile.bandcamp.com/album/brothers-in-christ">Brothers in Christ by Chat Pile</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Nerver – “Kicks In The Sky”

02 Nerver – “The Nerve”

03 Chat Pile – “King”

04 Chat Pile – “Cut”

The Brothers In Christ split is out 4/14 on The Ghost Is Clear Records/Reptilian Records. Shout out to Reptilian Records, which was once the coolest small business in all of Baltimore. The mere sight of that logo just sent me on a Proustian journey.