This past weekend, the loquacious and bodacious noise-rock band Chat Pile and the neoclassical metal experimentalist Lingua Ignota hosted a unique event at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which served as the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. The bands both performed on Friday and Saturday night, with two very different post-show rituals. Friday night, there was purportedly a séance after the show. Saturday, there was karaoke.

Footage from the Saturday festivities has hit social media. It looks like Chat Pile frontman Raygun Busch took a run through “Round Here,” the triumphantly maudlin opening track from Counting Crows’ August And Everything After. Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter, meanwhile, sang Hoobastank’s 2003 mega-hit “The Reason,” which just missed inclusion in our Number Ones column. (It peaked at #2.)

Gwarsenio Hall, who heads up the metal-themed talk show and remotely executed covers extravaganza Two Minutes To Late Night, was the master of ceremonies. Check out footage of Busch and Hayter in action below.

when @LINGUA_IGNOTA_ yelled “GET THE FUCK UP!” during a karaoke rendition of “The Reason” by Hoobastank I felt that. pic.twitter.com/z7BxSZwzXn — Two Minutes To Late Night (@2M2LN) February 26, 2023

