Lingua Ignota And Chat Pile Hosting Séance And Karaoke At The Shining Hotel

This sounds equal parts cool and scary — Kristin Hayter (aka Lingua Ignota) and Chat Pile are planning to host a couple of shows at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado. As a reminder, the Stanley Hotel served as the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s The Shining, plus its 1980 film adaptation. Fun fact: it was also the filming location for the 1997 TV miniseries. Anyway, these back-to-back shows — February 24 and 25 — will feature a séance (after Friday’s set) and karaoke (after Saturday’s set).

“We have special goings ons at this week’s shows at the Stanley Hotel with @chatpileband — very very excited about this stuff, it’s gonna be so much fun. Can’t wait to hang out with y’all,” Hayter announced on Instagram. “On Friday night after the show, 50 random hotel guests will be selected to attend a seance with Chat Pile and myself.”

Hayter added: “On Saturday night we will have post-show karaoke with both bands hosted by @twominutestolatenight’s Gwarsenio Hall. This will be free for hotel guests and a $20 cover charge for non-guests, capacity permitting.

And if you’re driving to these shows please don’t drink and drive, the mountain roads are gnarly. We want everyone to be safe.”

Check out the full announcement below.