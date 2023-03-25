Kanye West Says Jonah Hill In 21 Jump Street Made Him “Like Jewish People Again”

Kanye West says he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 2012’s 21 Jump Street. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” West wrote in an Instagram post.

Here’s West’s full declaration:

Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew Thank you Jonah Hill I love you

This is West’s first post of 2023 after unleashing a spate of horrific antisemitic rhetoric last year, such as praising Hitler on Infowars, keeping company with far-right extremists, accusing the “Jewish media” of censoring him following the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy, and threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” on Twitter. Since then, West has lost his business relationships with JP Morgan Chase, CAA, Vogue, Balenciaga, and Adidas.

Likewise, following West’s antisemitic rants, antisemitism has been noticeably on the rise in public spaces. As Rolling Stone points out, in February the Anti-Defamation League released a document containing dozens of acts of vandalism, harassment, and intimidation organized under the “Ye is right” slogan. Likewise, antisemitic tweets referencing the “Ye is Right” slogan reached nearly five million users on Twitter.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said: “Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable — are inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate.”