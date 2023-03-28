Last year, Jess Williamson teamed up with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and released an album under the name Plains. Today, she’s back with news of a new full-length of her own, the follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress. It’s called Time Ain’t Accidental, and Williamson recorded it with Brad Cook, who she’d previously worked with on Plains. Lead single “Hunter” is gliding and searching: “I want a mirror not a piece of glass/ We went a hundred down the highway,” Williamson sings on it. “I been known to move a little fast/ I’m a hunter for the real thing.”

“If you’ve been ghosted, if you’ve chased after an unavailable person, if you’ve been given crumbs when you need a full meal, ‘Hunter’ is a song for you,” she said in a statement. “I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles. That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Time Ain’t Accidental”

02 “Hunter”

03 “Chasing Spirits”

04 “Tobacco Two Step”

05 “God In Everything”

06 “A Few Seasons”

07 “Topanga Two Step”

08 “Something’s In The Way”

09 “Stampede”

10 “I’d Come To Your Call”

11 “Roads”

TOUR DATES:

05/19 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/20 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

05/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

05/26 Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

05/27 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival

05/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

05/31 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

06/01 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

06/02 Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn Sessions

06/03 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/05 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

06/06 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

06/08 Dallas, TX @ The Sundown

06/09 Austin, TX @ Continental Club

06/10 Austin, TX @ Continental Club

06/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Time Ain’t Accidental is out 6/9 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.