Hannah Georgas – “This Too Shall Pass”

New Music March 28, 2023 1:54 PM By Chris DeVille

Hannah Georgas is perhaps best known for her association with the National: She toured as part of the band’s I Am Easy To Find live show, tapped a pre-folklore Aaron Dessner to produce her 2020 album All That Emotion, and duetted with Matt Berninger on post-album loosie “Pray It Away.” Today, she’s back with a new single that steps into a slightly different segment of the prestige-indie ecosystem.

“This Too Shall Pass” was produced by Soccer Mommy collaborator Gabe Wax. The song, Georgas’ first for Real Kind Records, is both melancholy and poppy, ramping up into dense layers of beauty while riding a hard-slapping syncopated drum beat. “I have a lot of internal pep talks, as a way to quiet my own doubts and insecurities,” Georgas writes. “This song is a reflection of that, and a reminder to go a little bit easier on myself.”

Director Joe Connor shot a video for “This Too Shall Pass” in London. Watch below.

