Hannah Georgas – “Pray It Away” (Feat. Matt Berninger)

In early September, Hannah Georgas released her new album All That Emotion. It was preceded by several singles, but today she’s back with something else: A reimagining of album cut “Pray It Away,” now transformed into a duet with Matt Berninger.

The collab makes sense. Georgas toured as part of the National’s expanded lineup on the I Am Easy To Find tour. Aaron Dessner produced All That Emotion, and Berninger was always hopefully going to be involved given the friendship he and Georgas struck up on the road. Here’s what Georgas had to say about it:

In a lot of ways, All That Emotion is a personal record, but “Pray It Away” ended up being very collaborative. I co-wrote the song with my producer Aaron Dessner, who sent me an instrumental during the time I was writing and demoing. A close friend of mine inspired the lyrics. She told me over dinner one night that a family member didn’t want to attend her wedding because she was marrying a woman. I wrote the song the next day using the chord progression from Aaron’s demo. It was upsetting to see my friend go through what she was dealing with at a time where she should have been celebrating. While Aaron and I were recording this song together, he mentioned it could be really great to ask Matt Berninger to sing on it. Ironically, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit when we were actually able to follow through with this idea, together. It’s so lovely it all worked out and we were able to make it happen in the end.

Below, revisit the album version and check out the new iteration with Berninger.

All That Emotion is out now via Brassland/Arts & Crafts.