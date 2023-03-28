Garden Centre – “Hall Of Fame”

New Music March 28, 2023 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

The Brighton band Garden Centre features members of groups like Porridge Radio and Joanna Gruesome, and they’ve got a new album called Searching For A Stream coming out this fall. Frank Ocean is a fan, and he’s played Garden Centre on his Blonded show a bunch of times. “Shock Site,” the first single from Searching For A Stream, was awesome. Today, Garden Centre have also shared the album’s opening track, a short and rickety post-punk jam called “Hall Of Fame.” This one has serious Young Marble Giants vibes. Listen below.

Searching For A Stream is out 5/19 on Specialist Subject/Kanine. Pre-order it here.

