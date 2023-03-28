Bad Blood – “716 Bust / Bad Blood”

New Music March 28, 2023 10:48 AM By Tom Breihan

Bad Blood – “716 Bust / Bad Blood”

New Music March 28, 2023 10:48 AM By Tom Breihan

Scott Vogel, longtime frontman for the LA hardcore institution Terror, has a new band on the side. Vogel is a Buffalo native, and he went back home to form the band Bad Blood with a bunch of members of the Buffalo scene: All three members of the oi stompers Violent Way, as well as Exhibition’s Greg Vinal. Together, these guys make fast, brutal, straight-ahead old-school hardcore.

Bad Blood’s debut EP The Bad Kind Decides is coming later this week, and we’ve already posted the early single “Apology Denied.” Today, Bad Blood have also shared the opening track, which doubles as the band’s theme song. (Anytime a hardcore band names a song after itself, an angel gets a new pair of wings.) “716 Bust / Bad Blood” is a riff-heavy intro that goes straight into a singalong sprint. Check it out below.

The Bad Kind Decides EP is out 3/31 on Flatspot Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

2 days ago 0

Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth On “Insecure” David Byrne: “Why Does He Refuse To Refer To Chris And I Or Jerry By Name?”

4 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

2 days ago 0

Lollapalooza Brazil Offering Refunds As Tonight’s Drake Headline Set Replaced With Skrillex

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest