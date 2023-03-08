Ooh baby, now we got Bad Blood! Sorry. I’m sorry. Ignore that. Let’s start over.

For decades, Scott Vogel has led the Los Angeles band Terror, which might be the greatest continuing institution in the entire hardcore world. In a genre where few bands last long, Terror remain vital; their 2022 LP Pain Into Power was one of last year’s best hardcore records. Terror are a widely admired touring machine, too, but Vogel still finds time for other projects.

In 2020, Vogel got back together with Buried Alive, the Buffalo band that he led before Terror, and they released their first new music in 19 years. That same year, Vogel also released a EP with the hardcore supergroup World Be Free. Now, Scott Vogel has a whole new band. They’re called Bad Blood, and they’re probably not named after the Taylor Swift song.

Scott Vogel comes from Buffalo, and his bandmates in Bad Blood all come Buffalo’s punk and hardcore scenes. Vogel’s new bandmates include all three members of Violent Way, the best American oi band to come along in recent years, as well as Exhibition’s Greg Vinal. (Exhibition just released their debut album The Last Laugh.)

Scott Vogel himself describes Bad Blood as “No-nonsense hardcore with a punch and a pulse.” Later this month, Bad Blood will release their debut EP The Bad Kind Decides, which they recorded live with Mindforce producer Jay Zubricky. Lead single “Apology Denied” is a fast, mean ’80s-style singalong anthem. Below, check out director Nick Green’s “Apology Denied” video, as well as the tracklist for The Bad Kind Decides and the details on Bad Blood’s upcoming shows in Brooklyn and Buffalo.

TRACKLIST:

01 “716 Bust / Bad Blood”

02 “Fear Is All”

03 “Lost To Sin”

04 “Apology Denied”

05 “The Bad Kind”

TOUR DATES:

4/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus (Flatspot World pre-show, with Outburst, Violent Way, Kharma, & New World Man)

4/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Area 54 (with Chokehold, Fool Game, Final Declaration, & Fatal Visions)

The Bad Kind Decides EP is out 3/31 on Flatspot Records.