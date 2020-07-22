For the past 18 years, Scott Vogel has led the Los Angeles hardcore standard-bearers Terror, one of the biggest and most widely beloved bands in the genre. Before Terror, though, Vogel was the frontman for Buried Alive, a Buffalo band whose version of metallic hardcore proved influential over the years. Today, Buried Alive are back with their first new song in 19 years.

Buried Alive weren’t around for too long. They released two albums on Victory Records during the label’s boom times, and they broke up around the time their 2001 sophomore LP Last Rites came out. Terror started up shortly after Buried Alive broke up, and they reunited for a few live shows in 2017 and 2018. Now, as widely rumored, Buried Alive have announced a new 7″ EP that’s coming out next month. The Death Will Find You EP will feature two new songs, as well as re-recordings of “Another Day Closer To Death” and “Our Time Is At Hand,” two songs that originally appeared on the band’s 2000 split with Reach The Sky.

“I Killing I,” the band’s new song, pretty much picks up where they left off, though Vogel might have even more authority in his bellow after all those years with Terror. It’s a fast, mean two-minute jackhammer of a song — thrash-level fast most of the time, but with some serious bounce on the breakdown. Check it out below.

<a href="http://bridge9.bandcamp.com/album/death-will-find-you" target="_blank">Death Will Find You by Buried Alive</a>

The Death Will Find You EP is out 8/21 on Bridge Nine Records.