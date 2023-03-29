superviolet – “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry”

Earlier this month, former Sidekicks frontman Steven Ciolek revealed a new project called superviolet. He’s releasing a debut album, Infinite Spring, in a few weeks, which he recorded with Saintseneca’s Zac Little and his one-time bandmate Matty Sanders. We heard “Overrater” from it already, and today he’s back with the album’s second single, “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry,” a pretty, gradually escalating number with some impressive lyrics: “Big songbirds don’t cry/ They just get the blues/ Besides in sports bars, the adage holds true/ It’s blues with red and silver telecasted sound/ Pentatonic poetry as a higher ground.” Check it out below.

Infinite Spring is out 4/21 via Lame-O Records.

