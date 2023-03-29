A couple years ago, Joe Agius — the frequent collaborator and husband of Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam — released his debut EP under the name RINSE, which was called Wherever I Am. Today, he’s back with a new single, “Does It Feel Like Heaven?,” which features backing vocals from Hatchie. It’s the sort of breezy, dreamy track you might come to expect from the pair, and you can check it out below.

“Does It Feel Like Heaven?” is out now via Music Website.