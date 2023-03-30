Drain Announce Insane Summer Tour With Drug Church, Magnitude, MSPAINT, Gel, More

Santa Cruz hardcore bashers Drain have an absolutely notorious live show — the kind of spectacle that sometimes involves boogie boards and innertubes. That show is already the stuff of legend. Last year, Drain, along with their Bay Area friends Gulch, headlined LA’s Sound And Fury festival, the largest North American hardcore festival in history. This spring, Drain will release their sophomore album Living Proof; we’ve posted the early tracks “Evil Finds Light” and “FTS (KYS).” Now, Drain have announced what I believe is their first national headlining tour, and it looks like it’ll be an absolute fucking event.

Drain actually announced their tour, along with its Monster Energy Drink sponsorship, last week. Yesterday, however, Drain unveiled the list of bands who will be joining them on this tour, and it’s truly nuts. Drain’s tour now looks like it’ll probably be the biggest hardcore tour of the year.

This spring and summer, the withering hardcore-adjacent destroyers Drug Church and the North Carolina straight-edge warriors Magnitude will join Drain for most of their tour. At various other dates, the shows will also feature MSPAINT, Gel, Restraining Order, Combust, Gumm, Torena, and Outta Pocket. And that’s not even getting into the local openers and one-off appearances that will probably get added to a lot of these shows. It’s going to be a good time. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/25 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma &%$

5/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw &%$

5/27 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre &%$

5/28 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder &%$

5/30 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater *&%

5/31 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *&

6/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill *@

6/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *@

6/04 – Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

6/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *#@^

6/06 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *#@^

6/07 – Boston, MA @ Middle East *#@^

6/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch *#@^

6/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #@^

6/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *#@^

6/12 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *#@!

6/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *#@!

6/14 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug *#@!

6/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *#@!

6/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory *#@!

6/18 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival *#@!

6/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *#~

6/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Underground *#~

6/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *#~

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *#~

6/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club *#~

* with Drug Church

# with Magnitude

@ with Gel

& with MSPAINT

! with Restraining Order

^ with Combust

~ with Gumm

% with Torena

$ with Outta Pocket

Living Proof is out 5/5 on Epitaph.