I hope the world is ready for a new Drain album and for all the insanity that comes with it. The Santa Cruz hardcore destroyers have already announced plans to follow 2020’s California Cursed with Living Proof, the new album that they recorded with past collaborator and God’s Hate/DeadBody member Taylor Young. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Watch You Burn” and “Evil Finds Light.” And now Drain have hit all of us upside the head with a new ripper called “FTS (KYS).”

You have probably already decoded the title of “FTS (KYS),” but it’s not quite as grimy as you think. The “Kill Yourself” part isn’t Drain being dicks; it’s Sammy Ciaramitaro belch-screaming about eliminating the parts of yourself that drag you down. Naturally, Drain set this kind of self-examination to some powerfully ignorant riffage. “FTS (KYS)” starts off sounding a bit like White Zombie’s “Thunder Kiss ’65” played at 1/5 speed, but then every new part lurches into something slower and more dangers. This is some top-shelf trashed-out hardcore music, and you can hear it below.

Living Proof is out 5/5 on Epitaph.