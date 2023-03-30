Earlier this month, Kassa Overall shared a new single, “Ready To Ball,” and revealed that he had signed to Warp Records. Today, he’s announcing a new album, ANIMALS, which will be out in May. Here’s what he had to say about the album’s title:

We call ourselves humans, right? But we kind of do animalistic shit towards each other. We justify immorality by almost stripping people of their humanity. He’s an animal, so we can treat him as such. All these different kinds of little questions in these songs point to questions about humanity: am I free? Or am I a circus animal? These questions intersect with the way I think about race.

ANIMALS includes contributions from Danny Brown, Wiki, Vijay Iyer, Shabazz Palaces, Lil B, Laura Mvula, Francis And The Lights, and more. Today, he’s sharing a new song called “Make My Way Back Home,” which features Nick Hakim and Theo Croker. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anxious Anthony” (Feat. Anthony Ware)

02 “Ready To Ball”

03 “Clock Ticking” (Feat. Danny Brown & Wiki)

04 “Still Ain’t Find Me” (Feat. Tomoki Sanders, Bendji Allonce, Mike King & Ian Finklestein)

05 “Make My Way Back Home” (Feat. Nick Hakim & Theo Croker)

06 “The Lava Is Calm” (Feat. Theo Croker)

07 “No It Ain’t” (Feat. Andrae Murchison)

08 “So Happy” (Feat. Laura Mvula & Francis and the Lights)

09 “It’s Animals”

10 “Maybe We Can Stay” (Feat. J. Hoard)

11 “The Score Was Made” (Feat. Vijay Iyer)

12 “Going Up” (Feat. Lil B, Shabazz Palaces & Francis and the Lights)

ANIMALS is out 5/26 via Warp.