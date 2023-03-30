Watch Lil Yachty Joke Around With Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson In SNL Promos

News March 30, 2023 7:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Lil Yachty Joke Around With Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson In SNL Promos

News March 30, 2023 7:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Abbot Elementary superstar Quinta Brunson is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with Lil Yachty as musical guest. Still promoting January’s Let’s Start Here LP, Yachty appears in this week’s round of SNL promos with Brunson and cast member Sarah Sherman, who is lightly hyperventilating because it’s her first-ever promo. Watch Yachty, Brunson, and Sherman’s promo below, and also catch Brunson doing her best to perform Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, which aired earlier this week.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest