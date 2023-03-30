Watch Lil Yachty Joke Around With Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson In SNL Promos

Abbot Elementary superstar Quinta Brunson is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with Lil Yachty as musical guest. Still promoting January’s Let’s Start Here LP, Yachty appears in this week’s round of SNL promos with Brunson and cast member Sarah Sherman, who is lightly hyperventilating because it’s her first-ever promo. Watch Yachty, Brunson, and Sherman’s promo below, and also catch Brunson doing her best to perform Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, which aired earlier this week.