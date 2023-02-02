The Faulty Rationale For Lil Yachty’s Psych-Rock Metamorphosis

Maybe Yachty has broadened his listenership a bit here, but no artist changes their reputation in one album. It builds up over time. Before he became a Nazi sympathizer, Kanye West’s Yeezus built on the dissatisfaction and the megalomania of all his previous music. It was a radical progression of a persona that had accrued over time – in both his distasteful view of women and his pattern of bringing the avant-garde to the hood. Like Kanye, Yachty has moved through different contexts while always retaining a distinct essence, and an outlier in his catalog that plays like a stunt release is not going to significantly alter that essence.

It isn’t even that the music on Let’s Start Here. is bad. Yachty has good ideas on this record. Midway through the album, we hear “sAy sOMETHINg,” a song that could have been in the A24 movie Waves. The drum begins, and you wonder if you’ll finally get music with a heartbeat in it — and then the flatline of Floyd and Lacy pastiche continues. Yachty has good musical instincts; the repetition of “say something” on that song is quite passionate, like he is yelling to his partner to pay attention to what he has to say. So is the switch up to “I neeeed your loovve.”

Elsewhere, finale “REACH THE SUNSHINE.” is a rousing crescendo. Yachty’s right to put the bass back in his voice on “THE zone~,” the best song on the record. “In the moonlight, escape life,” he says, understanding the best aspect of his music is its video-game-like escapism. Yachty, for himself and the listener, is a freedom, for a second, from crime and class struggles. He’s a friendly, pink-braided wonder. Everything is on the page; until the music ends, there’s not an outside world — just whatever you desire, like Pierce Patchett’s prostitution business. This is Yachty’s strength and why people should be skeptical of him.

Because of his lack of friction between himself and his class consciousness, Yachty’s music is often not frisky or intense. Even his verses on Michigan Boat Boy weren’t as severe or tense as Rio Da Yung OG’s. He’s a cotton candy rapper; this has yielded excellent results, and sometimes leaves you wishing he was more resistant to sacrificing his intensity. In this case, the credits are lined with names that will be familiar to anyone who goes to Heaven Or Las Vegas in Bushwick on the weekends — Mac DeMarco, Alex G, members of MGMT and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and so on. That’s the point: They’re there to provide fans with a different idea of Yachty. “He’s experimenting now!” exclaimed fictional Tommy, the third coolest kid in his rich Westchester town.

But rappers can be experimental without trending away from the genre of rap music. Guitars aren’t needed to move in a different direction or to gain respect as an artist. Call Me If You Get Lost is just as dynamic as IGOR, if not more. As my friend and peer Alphonse Pierre pointed out in his Let’s Start Here. review, “hip-hop is limitless.” It can sound like an oversexed Kanye West, having threesomes with his ex-wife and a French girl in Paris; it can sound like A$AP Rocky turning New York into the recipient of other cities’s swagger and culture; it can sound like Youngboy NeverBrokeAgain, who brought back the aesthetics and production of ’90s New Orleans rap on 3800 Degrees; it can be RXK Nephew and Rx Papi, both of whom are like a Reddit user with the emotional range of 2Pac; and finally, it can be Lil Yachty himself, singing “You need to stay up off the streets if you can’t take the heat,” in the least menacing way possible. Rap has changed. It will continue to. All Black music does. This is true unlimited artistry. And if a rockist critic or fan likes those albums, they’re meeting us at our doorstep for dinner, not us knocking at theirs, despite us their entire menu being based on the ingredients of hip-hop.

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear that Yachty feels that his music is now serious. But that conclusion is based on a false ideal of what kind of music matters, rooted in institutional classism and racism. It’s based on the idea that rap music is a fad, not to be taken seriously by the establishment who gives out Grammys. Don’t let the capitalist head-shrinking master tell you that your genre is lesser. Yachty is welcome to make whatever kind of music he wants to, but he doesn’t need to leave hip-hop behind to create music of value and substance. Making good rap music should be enough. In fact, it is more than enough.

SILENCERS, INFRAREDS, AND OFFICIAL SHIT