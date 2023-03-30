Watch Megan Thee Stallion Throw Out The First Pitch At The Houston Astros Opening Day Game

News March 30, 2023 7:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Throw Out The First Pitch At The Houston Astros Opening Day Game

News March 30, 2023 7:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Tonight, Megan Thee Stallion threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros’ World Series opening day defense game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Houston native wore a “222” jersey and posed for the cameras prior to tossing a pitch to Astros’ David Hensley. A bit earlier, country singer and fellow Texas native Cody Johnson sang the National Anthem. Watch the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl Coach” throw out the opening pitch at the Astros opening day game below.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Hollywood Reporter confirms the rapper will star in the latest film from Josh and Benny Safdie, aka the Safdie Brothers, aka the makers of Uncah Jams. No word yet on Megan’s role, but she will star opposite Uncut Gems‘ Adam Sandler.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest