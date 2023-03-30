Tonight, Megan Thee Stallion threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros’ World Series opening day defense game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Houston native wore a “222” jersey and posed for the cameras prior to tossing a pitch to Astros’ David Hensley. A bit earlier, country singer and fellow Texas native Cody Johnson sang the National Anthem. Watch the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl Coach” throw out the opening pitch at the Astros opening day game below.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Hollywood Reporter confirms the rapper will star in the latest film from Josh and Benny Safdie, aka the Safdie Brothers, aka the makers of Uncah Jams. No word yet on Megan’s role, but she will star opposite Uncut Gems‘ Adam Sandler.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023