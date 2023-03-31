Watch Alvvays’ Molly Rankin Demonstrate Scottish Stepdancing For Nardwuar

News March 30, 2023 9:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Alvvays’ Molly Rankin Demonstrate Scottish Stepdancing For Nardwuar

News March 30, 2023 9:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Well, how’s this for some Nice Canadian Content? Alvvays got the Nardwuar treatment at Neptoon Records in Vancouver this week, where lead singer Molly Rankin demonstrated some authentic Scottish stepdancing. (Though she cannot do it while playing the fiddle, which she calls “next level.”) It makes sense that Nardwuar would quiz Molly about Scottish culture — after all, her dad, the late John Morris Rankin, was in the 12-sibling Rankin Family band, who were known for their blend of country, pop, and Celtic folk.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alvvays and Nardwuar discuss fellow Canadian acts Sloan, Anne Murray, the Cottars, Haywire, Strawberry, and also MuchMusic. At the end, Alvvays present Nardwuar with a T-shirt of him superimposed on the Blue Rev cover. (Maybe they can also make one for Keanu?)

Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest