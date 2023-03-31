Well, how’s this for some Nice Canadian Content? Alvvays got the Nardwuar treatment at Neptoon Records in Vancouver this week, where lead singer Molly Rankin demonstrated some authentic Scottish stepdancing. (Though she cannot do it while playing the fiddle, which she calls “next level.”) It makes sense that Nardwuar would quiz Molly about Scottish culture — after all, her dad, the late John Morris Rankin, was in the 12-sibling Rankin Family band, who were known for their blend of country, pop, and Celtic folk.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alvvays and Nardwuar discuss fellow Canadian acts Sloan, Anne Murray, the Cottars, Haywire, Strawberry, and also MuchMusic. At the end, Alvvays present Nardwuar with a T-shirt of him superimposed on the Blue Rev cover. (Maybe they can also make one for Keanu?)

Watch below.