Keanu Reeves Elaborates On His Love For Alvvays

Keanu Reeves is never not checking for Canada’s underground rock greats. In 2019, while promoting John Wick 3, Reeves expressed his appreciation for Toronto noise-rock greats Metz. Now that the fourth John Wick is here to blow the minds of action fans like our own Tom Breihan, Keanu is answering questions about music on the press trail once again. This time he’s showing love to a very different Toronto band, the dreamy indie-pop cult favorites Alvvays.

In a Reddit AMA last year, Reeves mentioned that he’d been listening to Alvvays along with Daughter and the Bill Evans Trio. In a new interview with NME captured on video, he elaborates on his appreciation for the band. “I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally, but I don’t have it on vinyl,” he says of last year’s masterful Blue Rev. When the interviewer suggests that perhaps it’s Keanu’s “favorite album-to-be,” the actor responds, “Yeah. Can I say that? Yeah, because I love that band.”

He then goes on to explain what he loves about them: “I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer, she’s great. And the textures of it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums, and I like their energy.” He then assures the band that he intends to purchase the LP, though in terms of supporting the band he’s already way ahead of many streaming-era listeners by buying the digital files.

Watch his comments on Alvvays below.

We agree, Keanu! Blue Rev was #1 on our list of the best albums of 2022.