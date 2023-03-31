Nearly a decade into their collaboration, brotherly DJ duo Overmono — aka Truss and Tessela, aka Tom and Ed Russell — are finally dropping an official debut album this spring. Today they’ve shared its title track. “Good Lies,” which features appealingly slinky vocals from Smerz, was the first song Overmono worked on expressly for the album and the last one they finished. It’s a good thing they finished it because I’m about to get up from my desk chair and spin around the room.

A statement from Overmono:

“Good Lies” was the first track we wrote that we knew was going to be part of the album. The range of influences we were feeling at the time, the type of sounds we were messing around with in the studio – it felt like the type of track that brought together everything we wanted the album to be in our heads. It was actually in demo form the whole time we were working on the rest of the music and It was only once we had the other tracks, that we knew how to finish it…actually, on the morning we had to master the album

Listen below.

Good Lies is out 5/12 on XL.