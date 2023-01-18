The UK electronic dance duo Overmono, aka brothers Ed and Tom Russel, have built up a sterling reputation in recent years via their purportedly breathtaking DJ sets and a long list of impressive singles and EPs. They’re finally releasing their official debut album this spring via XL. Good Lies, which features last fall’s St. Panther collab “Walk Through Water,” is heralded today with the arrival of “Is U,” a frenetic, garage-inflected dancefloor love song that might have you swooning for the Russel brothers in addition to your crush. Hear “Is U” below, where you’ll also find “Walk Through Water.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Feelings Plain”

02 “Arla Fearn”

03 “Good Lies”

04 “Walk Thru Water”

05 “Cold Blooded”

06 “Skulled”

07 “Sugarushhh”

08 “Calon”

09 “Is U”

10 “Vermonly”

11 “So U Kno”

12 “Calling Out”

Good Lies is out 5/12 on XL.