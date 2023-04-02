Lil Yachty made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut this weekend in support of his divisive new album Let’s Start Here. He performed two tracks from it, “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!,” and for both he brought along Diana Gordon, who contributes vocals to the studio versions of both songs and put in some impressive work as a featured guest during the SNL performance. Watch videos of both below.

In other music-adjacent notes: the Donald Trump indictment cold open had James Austin Johnson (as Trump) singing Black Crowes and Alanis Morissette, Mikey Day as Don Jr. singing “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” and Devon Walker as Afroman. In the cocaine dealer sketch, Kenan Thompson and host Quinta Brunson sang bits of Papa Roach and Panic! At The Disco, and the midwife sketch had a bunch of references to a Macklemore concert:

The next musical guest on Saturday Night Live is the Jonas Brothers on April 8, followed by Karol G on April 15.