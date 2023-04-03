Since Jonny Pierce took his indie-pop project the Drums solo, he’s released two full-length albums with 2017’s Abysmal Thoughts and 2019’s Brutalism. In 2020, he sporadically put out some singles confusingly labeled as the Drums & Jonny Pierce, but he’s been pretty quiet since then. Today, Pierce is back with a new Drums single, the insistently catchy “I Want It All,” the first track from a yet-announced Drums album.

“The song emerged from the longing and the pain that stemmed from a loveless childhood,” he said in a statement. “It is only in the past few years that I have really begun to understand what happened to me as a boy, which has helped me start to build my own bridge towards real love. The song is a declaration – that I will take what I was never given. I want the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all.”

Listen below and check out the Drums’ just-revealed 2023 tour itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

07/15 Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

07/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

07/17 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

07/19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

07/20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/22 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/24 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/25 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

07/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/28 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/31 Boston, MA @ Royale

08/03 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/05 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

08/06 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/08 Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

08/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

08/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

08/14 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

08/15 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/16 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

“I Want It All” is out now via ANTI-.