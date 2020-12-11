The Drums & Jonny Pierce – “Ambulance”

After releasing Brutalism last year, Jonny Pierce has reappeared a few times with standalone tracks, now billing his already-solo-project as The Drums & Jonny Pierce. There was the pairing of “I Didn’t Realize” and “You Lied” about a year ago, and more recently there was “Nadia.” Today, Pierce is back with another.

The Drums’ latest is called “Ambulance.” Here’s what Pierce had to say about it:

This song was written in a time of spiritual transformation for me. The first half is an ode to that all too familiar pattern that has been a mainstay in my life for decades now. That is, to look only outward for love, a sort of a constant, desperate hunt for intimacy as a result of a loveless childhood. The second half of this song marks a new way of living for me. One where I finally understand that I have worth, that I am loved, and that I can love in a wholehearted way. It started one day as I was walking alone on a beach at night in Mexico. I was emotionally and therefore physically exhausted and I felt the need to lay down. Once on my back, and almost involuntarily I started to caress myself. I rubbed my hands all over my chest and arms and softly stroked my hair as a mother might do with her child before bed. My eyes filled with tears and I felt raw love bubble up from inside of me. I believe it was the first time I had experienced what true, unfiltered love felt like and from that moment on this love has just grown and grown. I am stronger, happier, less afraid, and my heart feels full. This song marks the switch.

Check it out below.