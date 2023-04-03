Next month, SBTRKT is releasing his first new album in seven years, The Rat Road. It includes the Teezo Touchdown-featuring “Waiting” and “Forward,” a collaboration with LEILAH, and today the British producer is sharing another new single from the album. “Days Go By” is a team-up with Toro Y Moi, and in an excited Instagram post, SBTRKT said that he’s been holding onto this one for three years and noted that Toro Y Moi is one of his “all time fave artists.”

“I first met Chaz back in 2012 when we were both playing on a festival tour around Australia,” SBTRKT said in a statement. “It wasn’t until 2018 that I got around to saying ‘what’s up’ again and made a trip out to Oakland to hang and make some tunes. We reconnected a bunch more times over a couple of years — in London and on another trip to Paris — which was something that made sense with the track’s influences and turned the song into this weird international collaboration! Once the pandemic hit, I had to sit on the music for quite a while, but the timing feels right and I’m happy that it’s out in the world now!”

Check it out below.

The Rat Road is out 5/5.