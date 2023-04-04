This Is The Kit have announced a new album, Careful Of Your Keepers, their follow-up to 2020’s Off Off On. This one was produced by Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys.

“I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” Kate Stables explained. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

Today, This Is the Kit is sharing the album’s lead single, “Inside Outside,” which a video directed by Hannah Owen. Here’s Stables on the track:

What makes things happen? How much choice do we have? Electricity and chemistry that is out of our control? Chewing. Choosing. Internal forces or external ones? Do we just behave the way people expect us to behave? Or do they pre-empt what’s happening? Before it’s happened? Because they can see it in us before we know it ourselves? Big change that has been brewing for longer than we realise. Were we just ignoring it? Was it so deeply buried? Or did we see it all along but chose to ignore it? How much does anything change? Or is it just the way we see it that changes?

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Goodbye Bite”

02 “Inside Outside”

03 “Take You To Sleep”

04 “More Change”

05 “This Is When The Sky Gets Big”

06 “Scabby Head And Legs”

07 “Careful Of Your Keepers”

08 “Doomed Or More Doomed”

09 “Stuck In A Room”

10 “Dibs”

Careful Of Your Keepers is out 6/9 via Rough Trade Records.