Last month, Underworld played their first show of 2023 and debuted four new songs live. The British electronic group haven’t released music since their year-long DRIFT project in 2019, but they have a bunch of live dates planned for this year — including stops at Coachella and Detroit’s Movement Fest — so it seems like they’re up to something. Case in point: Today, they’ve released a new single, “and the colour red,” one of those four new tracks that they’ve been playing live. Check it out below, alongside video of their recent live debuts.

“and the colour red” is out now.