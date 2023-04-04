Next week, Shygirl is releasing a deluxe edition of her debut album Nymph, which finally arrived last year after a string of promising EPs and collaborations. It includes the Björk remix of her song “Woe (I See It From Your Side),” which arrived last week, plus contributions from Tinashe, Erika de Casier, Sevdaliza, Kingdom, and more. Today, Shygirl is releasing the thumping club track “Playboy / Positions,” which comes with a video directed by Sam Ibram. Check it out below.

The deluxe edition of Nymph is out 4/14 via Because Music.