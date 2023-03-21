Last year, in the run-up to her album Fossora, Björk named the British pop experimentalist Shygirl, a former Stereogum Artist To Watch, as one of her favorite current artists. In January, we got to hear Björk and Shygirl on the same track: producer Sega Bodega’s remix of Björk’s single “Ovule.” Today, we’ve got another new Björk/Shygirl team-up, as Björk has released her remix of Shygirl’s 2022 track “Woe.”

“Woe” comes from Nymph, the full-length debut that Shygirl released last year. It’s a woozy club thumper with Shygirl asking, “Why can’t you see it from my side?” On her remix, Björk has taken the track apart completely, turning it into something spacier. Björk also adds her own vocals, turning it into a kind of dialogue with Shygirl, singing that she does see it from Shygirl’s side: “I wish her love to you would suffice/ But those bitches are not meant to satisfy/ They are just part to nursing, crying/ You’re glowing so hard.”

These Shygirl remixes are closer to straight-up club music than Björk has come in a long time. Listen to Björk’s “Woe (I See It From Your Side)” remix and the original “Woe” below.

Shygirl’s Nymph is out now on Because Music.