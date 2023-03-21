Björk Shares Shygirl Remix “Woe (I See It From Your Side)”

New Music March 21, 2023 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Björk Shares Shygirl Remix “Woe (I See It From Your Side)”

New Music March 21, 2023 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, in the run-up to her album Fossora, Björk named the British pop experimentalist Shygirl, a former Stereogum Artist To Watch, as one of her favorite current artists. In January, we got to hear Björk and Shygirl on the same track: producer Sega Bodega’s remix of Björk’s single “Ovule.” Today, we’ve got another new Björk/Shygirl team-up, as Björk has released her remix of Shygirl’s 2022 track “Woe.”

“Woe” comes from Nymph, the full-length debut that Shygirl released last year. It’s a woozy club thumper with Shygirl asking, “Why can’t you see it from my side?” On her remix, Björk has taken the track apart completely, turning it into something spacier. Björk also adds her own vocals, turning it into a kind of dialogue with Shygirl, singing that she does see it from Shygirl’s side: “I wish her love to you would suffice/ But those bitches are not meant to satisfy/ They are just part to nursing, crying/ You’re glowing so hard.”

These Shygirl remixes are closer to straight-up club music than Björk has come in a long time. Listen to Björk’s “Woe (I See It From Your Side)” remix and the original “Woe” below.

Shygirl’s Nymph is out now on Because Music.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

6 days ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

4 days ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Kickoff Had An Epic Setlist With A Dozen Live Debuts

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest