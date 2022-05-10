The UK Artist To Watch Shygirl has been around for a while now. She’s released two EPs — including 2020’s Alias, one of that year’s best — and collaborated with the likes of Arca, slowthai, and FKA Twigs. Now she’s gearing up for her debut album, which is called Nymph and will be out in September. The album will feature contributions from Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca, Cosha, and more. Today, she’s sharing a new song that’ll appear on the album, “Firefly,” a glittery and pulsing dance track. Check it out below.

Nymph is out 9/30 via Because Music.