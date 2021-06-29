Shygirl – “BDE” (Feat. slowthai)
Artist To Watch Shygirl is known for churning out attention-grabbing singles and partaking in collaborations. Last year, she appeared on the Arca album and the Georgia album, while releasing songs like “FREAK” and “SLIME,” which appeared on her great EP ALIAS.
Now she has teamed up with slowthai for a quick, clubby anthem called “BDE.” It’s not that hard to guess what the abbreviation stands for; the lyrics are about as obscene as Slayyyter‘s “Throatzillaaa.” slowthai, who’s done collaborations with Denzel Curry, Skepta, and Pa Salieu lately, is a great addition to differentiate this track from Shygirl’s past material.
“BDE” is included on Shygirl BLU, a new longform live realization of her ALIAS EP. Hear the song and check out the visual piece below.